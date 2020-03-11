Boil water advisory issued for some Pender County residents

HAMPSTEAD, N.C. (WECT) - A boil water advisory will be issued for some Pender County Utilities customers once water pressure is restored.
The advisory affects residents living at 1827 Washington Acres Rd. on the east side of Hammocks Watch to the end of Washington Acres Road.
Periods of low or no pressure in the distribution system increases the potential for back siphonage and introduction of bacteria into the water system.
Therefore, consumers in the affected area are advised to boil all water used for human consumption - including drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes and food preparation - or use bottled water until this advisory is lifted. This advisory will be in effect for a minimum of 24 hours.
Vigorous boiling for one (1) minute should kill any disease-causing organisms that may be present in the water.
Water customers are strongly urged to conserve water whenever possible.
This advisory remains in effect until further written notification is issued.
Customers should call 910-259-1570 with questions during regular office hours. For water main breaks or other emergencies, call 910-471-1041.
