All UNC System schools to end in-person classes by March 20

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN/ WECT) – All schools within the University of North Carolina System, including UNCW, NC State, UNC and ECU will end in-person classes by March 20 due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
“Our goal is to return to in-person instruction as soon as reasonably possible. Each institution will communicate the specific details to its students and faculty,” the system said in a release.
The online courses will begin on March 23, and will continue indefinitely. According to the press release, university leadership will determine if classes, such as those with labs, will continue to require students show up for in-person instruction.
All outside events and gatherings of 100 or more people will be canceled or postponed unless otherwise authorized by a chancellor. University-sponsored in-state travel to gatherings of 100 or more people are also suspended, and all travel outside the state is suspended, unless otherwise authorized by a chancellor or provost.
UNC Wilmington has not issued any statements regarding the guidance issued by the UNC system Wednesday night.
All institutions within the UNC system will remain open.
