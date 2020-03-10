Wilmington police arrest man suspected of multiple break-ins along Carolina Beach Road

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington police have arrested a man suspected of multiple break-ins along Carolina Beach Road.
According to a news release, Luis Pagan-Andino, 30, was taken into custody on Monday and charged with one felony count of breaking and entering.
Police say he broke into the Hardee’s, located at 2518 Carolina Beach Road, early Sunday morning and is suspected of committing several other break-ins in the same area. Details of those additional break-ins weren’t immediately available.
More charges are likely, police say.
Pagan-Andino is currently in the New Hanover County Jail under a $35,000 bond.
