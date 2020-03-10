Broadway performer Hawthorne selected 2020 Azalea Festival Queen

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Broadway performer Anne Hawthorne has been named Queen Azalea for this year’s North Carolina Azalea Festival.
Hawthorne, who grew up in Wilmington, moved to New York City after graduating from East Carolina University.
She has performed on Broadway in:
- Fosse with Ben Vereen, Ann Reinking, and Bebe Neuwirth
- The Pajama Game
- The Merry Widow with Placido Domingo
- A Christmas Carol with Tim Curry
- and as a Radio City Rockette
While Hawthorne lives in Calgary with her husband and three children, she spends her summer months at Wrightsville Beach.
This year’s North Carolina Azalea Festival will take place April 1-5.
