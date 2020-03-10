United Airlines to suspend daily non-stop flights from ILM to Chicago

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - United Airlines will temporarily suspend daily, non-stop flights from Wilmington International Airport (ILM) to Chicago O’Hare International Airport due to the impact of the novel coronavirus.
ILM Deputy Director Gary Broughton confirmed the airline will suspend flights starting in early April until June 4 after United experienced a ten percent decrease in capacity, affecting 150 markets.
The daily flights to Chicago just resumed on March 6 after being suspended until early January.
Broughton said United is adding another daily flight to Washington Dulles International in April, which will offset the capacity decrease.
On Monday, Broughton told WECT the airport had yet to see any impacts from the virus.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.