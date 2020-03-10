UNCW’s Smith and Suggs earn CAA honors

A native of Montgomery, Ala., Vason paces the Seahawks and ranks seventh in the CAA with 54 steals in 28 games this season while ranking third on the team with a 9.6 ppg clip. She recorded a career-high seven steals against William & Mary and added six thefts at Presbyterian on Dec. 4. In addition, Vason has reached double figures in scoring 14 times this season, including a season-high 23 points against Charleston on Feb. 23 in a 74-50 victory.