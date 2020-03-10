UNCW’s Lacey Suggs won’t seek fifth season

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) -Lacey Suggs’ basketball career at UNCW will soon come to an end.
The senior says she will not seek a waiver from the NCAA to play a fifth season.
"I feel like I’ve had a great story,” said Suggs about her career at UNCW. “I came in with these girls and I wanted to leave with them. “
The East Bladen High School standout joined the Seahawks as a walk-on and played just seven minutes as a freshman.
As a sophomore, Suggs earned a scholarship and was named a team captain.
“I’ve loved it the past four years,” said Suggs. “I’m ready to close the book and start a new chapter in my life with a career."
On Wednesday, No. 9 UNCW will play No. 8 College of Charleston in the Colonial Athletic Association conference tournament at Elon.
