UNCW freshman guard Shykeim Phillips suffers wrist injury

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - UNCW freshman guard Shykeim Phillips needs surgery to repair an injured wrist.
UNCW interim head coach Rob Burke confirmed the injury after the Seahawks lost to Drexel in the Colonial Athletic Association tournament.
“He has an issue with his wrist where he can't shoot the basketball,” said Burke. “He's going to have surgery in the next couple of days. Hopefully will get that taken care of and cleaned up. For him not to lay down on us he had a concussion a couple of weeks back. He missed the JMU and Elon game at home. I'm just proud of him."
Phillips, who was named CAA rookie of the week three times during the regular season was the lone Seahawk to earn post season honors, being named to the CAA All Rookie team.
"I'm so proud of him he's going to make a huge jump,” said Burke.
Phillips averaged 9.6 points per game for the Seahawks.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.