Helping homeless people get back on their feet one step at a time

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Veteran Jake Eyre and his dog, Bella, are traveling the country on foot to raise money for the homeless.
“A few years ago, I was in the Air Force and I wanted to do something like this but I obviously couldn’t, because I was in the military, but eventually I got out and I just said ‘okay, let’s do it!’ I drove my car down to Miami, sold it, and just started walking,” said Eyre.
At first, Eyre considered the journey an adventure, but later realized he could really make a difference while doing so.
“I started looking into charities and I found Back on my Feet, which is an organization that helps homeless people get off the streets, but they do it a little differently than most organizations. They try to restore confidence in people instead of giving them something, through the power of running,” he said.
On Tuesday, Eyre was traveling through Brunswick County and along the East Coast Greenway Trail. He plans to pass through Wilmington by the end of the week and head up to Washington D.C. From there, Jake will head west on the American Discovery Trail.
Jake started in Miami in January with a goal to reach California by November.
To follow Jake’s trip, you can visit his Facebook Page: Jake’s Walk Across America
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.