Seahawks Win River Landing Classic

WALLACE, N.C. (WECT) - After opening the final round of the River Landing Classic in sixth place, UNCW stormed back and posted an impressive 282 team score to claim the tournament title with a one-stroke victory over USC Upstate at the River Landing Golf Course on Tuesday afternoon.
The Seahawks, who won for the fourth time in the 20-year history of the event, finished the two-day tournament at 17-over-par (299-300-282=881) while USC Upstate followed with an 882 tournament score, including a 292 mark in the final round.
Sophomore Phu Khine led the charge for the Seahawks during the final round and finished in a tie for first place with East Tennessee State’s Tereza Melecka at even-par. The Yangon, Myanmar, native moved up from a tie for 10th place during the closing round by carding an impressive 4-under-par 68 in the final round, including five birdies.
Senior Thao My Nguyen and freshman Mallory Fobes each shared 11th place in the final standings after completing the tournament at 5-over-par. Nguyen authored four birdies and posted a 2-under-par 70 in the final round while Fobes posted an even-par 72.
Junior Rachael Mast finished in a tie for 27th place at 11-over-par, including an even-par 72 in the final round.
Up Next: The Seahawks will play their final tournament before the Colonial Athletic Association Championship by competing at the Clemson Tiger Invitational on Mar. 27-29.
Final Team Standings: River Landing Classic
1. UNCW 299-300-282=881
2. USC Upstate 302-288-292=882
3. East Tennessee State 304-294-288=886
4. Jacksonville State 297-300-292=889
5. Boston University 297-293-300=890
6. High Point 295-295-301=891
7. Georgia State 306-294-298=898
8. Bradley 304-307-297=908
9. William & Mary 303-305-301=909
10. Marshall 309-302-303=914
11. Charleston Southern 313-306-309=928
12. Richmond 309-310-310=929
UNCW Final Results: River Landing Classic
T-1. Phu Khine 72-76-68=216
T-11. Thao My Nguyen 78-73-70=221
T-11. Mallory Fobes 73-76-72=221
T-27. Rachael Mast 76-79-72=227
62. Keri Kenkel 83-75-82=240
Individuals
T-42. Caroline Cahill 76-80-75=231
64. Alexis Jarrell 85-79-80=244
