Repairs to cave-in sites in Wilmington expected to be completed by July

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Crews continue to work on repairing cave-in sites caused by Hurricane Florence.
According to City of Wilmington officials, Carolina Civil Works has completed repairs at 18 of the 68 cave-in sites and is on track to have the project finished by July.
Failures to drainage pipes during the torrential rains from the hurricane caused cave-ins on city streets.
The city has been approved for FEMA reimbursement for the $2.4 million project.
“This is one of the major projects the city has underway to make needed repairs after Hurricane Florence struck last year,” city officials stated in a news release. “After addressing immediate repairs following the storm, staff worked for several months to identify all the city streets, sidewalks, buildings and drainage infrastructure across the city that need to be repaired. The city also had to get federal officials to inspect and approve each of the repair sites to make sure the city could receive federal/state reimbursement before the projects could go forward. Because the city has to pay for all of these repairs out-of-pocket with taxpayer dollars, the federal inspections and approval were critical to make sure the city gets reimbursed for as much as possible.”
The city has spent or appropriated more than $34 million to this point for storm recovery.
Shipyard Blvd. gets new sidewalk
Crews recently completed work on a new sidewalk on Shipyard Blvd. between Carolina Beach Road and the NC State Port.
The $352,590 project, which was funded through the Surface Transportation Program, included a bus pullout and 1,300 feet of sidewalk.
Brick alley rehabilitation project
The city recently completed a brick alley rehabilitation project on St. James Alley between Orange and Dock streets.
“This project included the removal of bricks, installation of a concrete border in each cell and the placement of new bricks,” the news release stated.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.