Repairs to cave-in sites in Wilmington expected to be completed by July

“This is one of the major projects the city has underway to make needed repairs after Hurricane Florence struck last year,” city officials stated in a news release. “After addressing immediate repairs following the storm, staff worked for several months to identify all the city streets, sidewalks, buildings and drainage infrastructure across the city that need to be repaired. The city also had to get federal officials to inspect and approve each of the repair sites to make sure the city could receive federal/state reimbursement before the projects could go forward. Because the city has to pay for all of these repairs out-of-pocket with taxpayer dollars, the federal inspections and approval were critical to make sure the city gets reimbursed for as much as possible.”