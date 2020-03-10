Power of the Purse auction event raises money for Wilmington Access to Teens

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Power of the Purse raised money for Wilmington Health Access for Teens, a group that makes sure that children, teens and young adults have access to comprehensive primary medical care, mental health and prevention services.
The event, organized by Coastal Horizons, took place at the Landfall Country Club and featured live and silent auctions, cocktails, hors d’oeuvres, and tons of purses.
Elizabeth Renenbaugh is the Development Director of Coastal Horizons and she is “thrilled to death. I mean, I love my job as development director of Coastal Horizons, I don’t even feel like I go to work. Service to our community is something that is very important to me and so this just fits the bill to be able to help people that need help.”
Renenbaugh noted that she believes the night will be successful in “continuing to expand our programs and to continue to expand the number of children that we serve.”
