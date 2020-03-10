NHRMC’s Pink Ribbon luncheon cancelled

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The annual Pink Ribbon luncheon scheduled for Thursday, March 12, at the Wilmington Convention Center has been cancelled.
New Hanover Regional Medical Center sent out a news release Tuesday afternoon stating that out of an abundance of caution for patients, staff and the community, the hospital foundation was cancelling the 2020 Pink Ribbon Project Luncheon.
“We have cancelled this event after carefully considering the risks posed by COVID -19, particularly for patients currently undergoing treatment, those who are involved in the care and support of people with cancer and members of our community,” said Schorr Davis, NHRMC Vice President of Development/Foundation Executive Director.
While there are no confirmed cases reported in New Hanover County, NHRMC is taking extra precautions to minimize exposure.
“While the event is cancelled, the Foundation hopes the community will continue to support this worthy cause,” Davis said.
You can donate online at www.nhrmcfoundation.org, by texting PINK2020 to 44321 or by calling the NHRMC Foundation at 910-667-5002.
Since 1998, The Pink Ribbon Project has raised more than $3 million through the support of community partnerships, individual donations, and events. The organization has provided more than 7,750 comfort bags to local women undergoing treatment for cancer.
The Pink Ribbon Project also provides free mammograms for women in the region who do not have health insurance.
