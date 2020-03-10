Panthers sign QB Kyle Allen to 1-year contract extension

The Panthers have signed quarterback Kyle Allen to a one-year contract extension. Allen was an exclusive rights free agent, meaning the Panthers essentially held his rights.
The 24-year-old Allen replaced Cam Newton in Week 3 last season.
He started off his second NFL season by leading Carolina to four straight wins, but struggled down the stretch and was eventually replaced by rookie Will Grier. It’s unclear where Allen stands on the team’s depth chart.
(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)