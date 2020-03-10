New Hanover County school board’s attorney announces resignation

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The attorney for the New Hanover County school board announced his resignation Tuesday afternoon.
Wayne Bullard wrote in a letter his resignation as general counsel to the school board is effective Tuesday, March 17, 2020.
The news comes after Bullard was seen at the March 3 school board meeting filming speakers.
In the statement released Tuesday by Bullard, he says he has been subjected to what he calls “extreme harassment and attempts at intimidation by several members of the public" and he video recorded public statements that concerned him with his personal cell phone.
“I recorded the two speakers who were attacking me so I could document any abusive conduct and to ensure that I had a personal copy of what they said. I did not intimidate anyone. To suggest otherwise is absurd. There was no policy, procedure, or practice of the School Board that prohibited me from recording the verbal attacks against me in a public meeting that was already being recorded by the Board and others,” the statement says.
At the end of the letter, Bullard affirmed he had the right to defend himself from personal attacks and chooses not to continue to work in that environment.
“I wish the students and the hard-working teachers, administrators, and other staff of the New Hanover County Schools well,” the final line of the letter said.
