New Hanover officials recommend ‘social distancing’ for those vulnerable to coronavirus

“While there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New Hanover County at this time, the increase of cases in North Carolina and across the United States is reason to increase precautions,” said Public Health Preparedness Coordinator Lisa Brown. “We are now recommending that our residents, especially those at higher risk, be ready for the potential impact of the illness here and begin practicing social distancing. It’s important for anyone, including those not considered to be in the at-risk population, to stay home and away from others if you are sick to avoid spreading any respiratory illness.”