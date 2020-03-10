New Hanover officials recommend ‘social distancing’ for those vulnerable to coronavirus

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County officials are recommending those at risk of serious illness from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) to begin the practice of social distancing. Additionally, event planners are asked to take extra steps to prevent the impact of the virus in the area.
Those most at risk if infected with COVID-19 are older adults, people with serious chronic medical conditions like heart disease, diabetes or lung disease, those with compromised immune systems and long-time smokers.
To prevent getting sick and the impact of COVID-19, people who meet these risk factors should avoid crowds as much as possible, avoid cruise and air travel and make sure supplies are on hand to limit the need to go out in public.
“While there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New Hanover County at this time, the increase of cases in North Carolina and across the United States is reason to increase precautions,” said Public Health Preparedness Coordinator Lisa Brown. “We are now recommending that our residents, especially those at higher risk, be ready for the potential impact of the illness here and begin practicing social distancing. It’s important for anyone, including those not considered to be in the at-risk population, to stay home and away from others if you are sick to avoid spreading any respiratory illness.”
Older residents and those with underlying health issues should work to limit interaction with groups of people, like ordering groceries online, teleworking from home or canceling plans to attend large events.
Community groups are encouraged to find alternatives to hosting social events in-person, and offer options for phone calls, FaceTime or online platforms like Facebook Live or Skype.
New Hanover County officials said they’re implementing guidance for county events, to include:
- Moving events to larger areas to allow people to maintain safe distances from each other
- Increasing handwashing and sanitation stations at events and county buildings
- County departments will not, for now, add any new in-person events to the calendar
People who are at-risk and those who have a respiratory illness should not attend events for the time being. As monitoring continues, depending on the risk of COVID-19 in the area, events may be canceled at any time, with little to no notice.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.