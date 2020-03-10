Man arrested for first degree murder, drug-related charges

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Officers with the Wilmington Police Department have made an arrest in connection to a possible homicide that took the life of a 57-year-old man.
James Girlee Hardy, 39, has been arrested and charged with first degree murder, possession of a firearm by a felon and first degree burglary, among several other drug-related charges.
Hardy is accused of being involved in the shooting death of Donald Wayne Gurganious.
Last week, officers found Gurganious on Pinecrest Parkway, near Greenfield Lake with life-threatening injuries. He was taken to the hospital, where he died.
Police say additional warrants for assault by pointing a gun and possession of a firearm by a felon have been issued for Hardy in connection to a separate incident that happened on Feb. 25, 2020.
