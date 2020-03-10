Man arrested for first degree murder, drug-related charges

James Girlee Hardy, 39, has been arrested for his role in the Pinecrest Parkway homicide case. (Source: WPD)
By WECT Staff | March 10, 2020 at 9:12 AM EDT - Updated March 10 at 9:16 AM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Officers with the Wilmington Police Department have made an arrest in connection to a possible homicide that took the life of a 57-year-old man.

James Girlee Hardy, 39, has been arrested and charged with first degree murder, possession of a firearm by a felon and first degree burglary, among several other drug-related charges.

Hardy is accused of being involved in the shooting death of Donald Wayne Gurganious.

Last week, officers found Gurganious on Pinecrest Parkway, near Greenfield Lake with life-threatening injuries. He was taken to the hospital, where he died.

Police say additional warrants for assault by pointing a gun and possession of a firearm by a felon have been issued for Hardy in connection to a separate incident that happened on Feb. 25, 2020.

