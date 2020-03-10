Lane closure planned for portion of Carolina Beach Road; boil water advisory issued

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A precautionary boil water advisory begins at 10 a.m., Tuesday, March 10, for residents of the Meridian at Fairview Park Apartments and several homes nearby.
CFPUA has issued the advisory for 3900 to 4500 Carolina Beach Road and 4605 Fairview Drive. About 250 residents of the apartment complex and six homes will be affected.
The advisory will remain in place while crews replace broken valves in the water system.
Starting at 9 a.m. Tuesday, crews will close one lane in the 4100 block of Carolina Beach Road at Echo Farms Blvd.
“Traffic from the outside, southbound lane of Carolina Beach Road will be shifted to the inside line,” CFPUA stated in a news release. “The closure is expected to last for 8 hours, and asphalt will be restored in the area before the lane is reopened.”
Experts say periods of low or no pressure in the water distribution system increase the potential for back siphonage and introduction of bacteria into the water system.
Under a boil water advisory, customers are asked to boil their water for one minute, then allow it to cool prior to consumption. They also may use another water source such as bottled water.
