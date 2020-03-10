First Alert Forecast: temps flying high...

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Tuesday to you and thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast! Temperatures made great gains across the Cape Fear Region Monday and those springy 60s and 70s will remain the rule for the rest of the work week. 50+ nighttime readings ought to keep frost away, too.
Meanwhile, a lazy front will focus modest rain chances and even the option for a rogue thunderstorm: 30% Tuesday, 40% Wednesday, 10% Thursday, and 10% Friday. Any showers will offer a brief pollen cleanse but, in general, rain coverage and amounts will be lower than last week.
Catch these details plus a peek at the weekend in your seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here.
