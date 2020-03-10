First Alert Forecast: above normal temps, rain chances falling off

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Tuesday to you and thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast! Temperatures made great gains across the Cape Fear Region Monday and those springy 60s and 70s will remain the rule for the rest of the work week. 50+ nighttime readings ought to keep frost away, too. With the mild temperatures, some may be inspired to begin outdoor planting but its recommended to hold off a bit longer as more freezing temperatures aren’t unheard of toward the end of March.
Meanwhile, a lazy front will focus modest rain chances and even the option for a rogue thunderstorm: 30% Wednesday, 10% Thursday, and 10% Friday. Any showers will offer a brief pollen cleanse but, in general, rain coverage and amounts will be lower than last week. Rain chances will rise over the weekend and into next week but overall no one day is set to be a washout over the next several. For those suffering with allergies, tree pollen will stay at the top of the charts and unfortunately it doesn’t look like this will bring any significant relief...
For those suffering with allergies, tree pollen will stay at the top of the charts and unfortunately it doesn't look like this will bring any significant relief...
