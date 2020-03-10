First Alert Forecast: above normal temps, rain chances falling off

Meanwhile, a lazy front will focus modest rain chances and even the option for a rogue thunderstorm: 30% Wednesday, 10% Thursday, and 10% Friday. Any showers will offer a brief pollen cleanse but, in general, rain coverage and amounts will be lower than last week. Rain chances will rise over the weekend and into next week but overall no one day is set to be a washout over the next several. For those suffering with allergies, tree pollen will stay at the top of the charts and unfortunately it doesn’t look like this will bring any significant relief...