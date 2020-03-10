Fill up Empty Bowls at annual fundraiser that supports those who struggle with food insecurity

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - One out of five Americans struggles with food insecurity. An event this month in Wilmington will help those who are hungry.
The Wilmington Empty Bowls fundraiser, March 20 from 11 a.m. to 1:30 pm at First Baptist Activity Center on Independence Blvd., will serve up lunch to hundreds of people to raise money for the Good Shepherd Soup Kitchen and Mother Hubbard’s Cupboard.
Guests will enjoy a delicious bowl of soup prepared by the participating restaurants, served by celebrity servers. WECT’s Ashlea Kosikowski will be one of the servers helping with the event.
Tickets cost $25, which helps Mother Hubbard’s Cupboard provide hot, well-balanced meals to hungry seniors and families and helps Good Shepherd’s Soup Kitchen feed the working poor.
At Mother Hubbard’s Cupboard, $25 purchases 130 pounds of healthy foods to help bridge the gap in its clients’ monthly food budgets.
Tickets are available here.
This year, the event is a green one. No plastic bags will be used. Flaming Amy’s donated compostable utensils.
Despite the fact that the unemployment numbers are down and the overall economy seems to be doing well, organizers of the event said the number of clients served each month at MHC (for healthy pantry items) and at Good Shepherd’s Soup Kitchen has steadily increased since Hurricane Florence.
Fewer individual donations are being reported by many, if not most charitable organizations locally and nationally. According to MHC, in 2019, the organization received roughly $20,000 less in contributions.
More information about the event can be found here.
