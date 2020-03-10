Couple pleads for return of stolen trailer after rash of break-ins in Bladenboro

BLADENBORO, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating several break-ins in one part of Bladenboro.
Mary and Harry Batton reported their trailer stolen on Feb. 7. It was parked across the street from their home on NC 131 Highway on their land where they keep their horses and have two other homes, which they currently rent out for people to live in. Mr. Batton thinks the incident happened in the morning.
“I had ran down to the store and when I came back, I noticed that my trailer was missing,” said Batton. “It must have happened right after the rain had about stopped, I’m guessing because the tracks were still visible.”
Batton said the 1970 trailer was a gift from a friend. It’s an enclosed, V-frame hitch, double-doored utility trailer. It has an aluminum roof and is painted a faded black with two, white elephant pictures on the back upper front sides of the trailer. Its vehicle ID number is located on each lower front side in white letters: JO3946. The trailer also has a registered North Carolina license plate with the number CK-33765.
But it’s not just the trailer the Batton’s want back, it’s the contents.
Batton said a family bible with their family history written inside was in the trailer along with their children’s high school diplomas, a large, signed Dale Earnhardt racing collection (pictures, cars, calendar, etc.), several boxes with personal papers, books, and pictures. There were also handmade, personalized quilts inside, along with hand-written letters from their son while he was overseas serving in the military.
“Personal stuff like that, that can not be replaced,” said Batton. “It’s really of no use to anyone except for her and, of course, my wife is quite upset over that loss because you can’t replace it.”
The other break-ins happened on Saturday, March 7 on Center Road which is just a few miles from where the trailer was stolen. The sheriff’s office has not confirmed that these break-ins are related to the Batton’s trailer theft.
If you have any information regarding the Batton’s trailer, the belongings inside, or any of the other break-ins that happened on Circle Road on Saturday, you’re asked to contact the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office at 910-862-6960.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.