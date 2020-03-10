County denies request to waive fees to dispose of soil from North Waterfront Park site

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - County leaders denied a request from the city Monday night to waive landfill tipping fees.
The City of Wilmington petitioned the environmental management department to waive landfill tipping fees for 500 yards of contaminated soil from North Waterfront Park.
So far this fiscal year, the county has waived $332,326 in fees.
According to the county’s meeting agenda, the latest request regarding the soil from North Waterfront Park represents an estimated $24,000 in landfill tipping fees and because the soil is contaminated, it cannot be used as “an alternative daily cover for the landfill.”
The county also says the fee waiver request falls outside of what the fee waiver program was originally intended for.
“If this waiver were approved, it would establish a precedent for waiving fees for municipal projects county wide where the original intent was to waive fees from 501(c)(3)- related projects, county-owned facility projects such as NHC schools, and community cleanup,” the request for board action notes.
The fee waiver was denied, with the county citing loss of revenue, lack of a beneficial use for the contaminated soil and incompatibility with the intent of the tip fee waiver program.
