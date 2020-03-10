COMMUNITY CLASSROOM: A Multicultural Music Journey

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Meredith Chandler enjoys teaching music to her students at Virginia Williamson Elementary in Bolivia. She’d like to raise the octave, though, and bring in a traveling instructor.
“I would like to have an Artist in Residence work with my music classes in order to introduce the students to traditional ethnic instruments,” Chandler says on the Donors Choose website. “The students will learn how music is used to educate, enlighten, and entertain in other cultures.”
Ms. Chandler would like to bring Jeff Holland, a multi-ethnic percussion instructor, to Virginia Williamson. She’s asking for donations on the Donors Choose website to pay for his fee which is $1500.
Holland, who is based in Greenville, S.C., uses his travels and experiences to create “Our Musical Journey Around the World.”
Ms. Chandler says once his instruction is over, there will be a proof of performance.
“The music instruction will culminate in a schoolwide performance that incorporates percussion instruments from various world cultures,” Chandler says. “This performance will benefit students by increasing confidence, teamwork, and communication skills. Help me give my students the chance to participate in a unique and rewarding learning experience that will engage every child in my school.”
If you would like to donate to Ms. Chandler’s project, click here.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.