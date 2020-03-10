Appeals judge recuses himself from North Carolina voter ID case

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - A North Carolina appeals court judge won’t participate in any deliberations over litigation that challenges the constitutionality of the state’s latest voter photo identification law.
The state Court of Appeals announced that Judge Chris Brook recused himself from the voter ID case.
The court says Brook’s withdrawal made moot a motion from Republican lawmakers seeking Brook be left out because of his previous legal work fighting a 2013 voter ID law.
GOP legislators now want the remaining 14 Court of Appeals judges to decide whether three of the judges were wrong last month by ruling a 2018 photo ID requirement shouldn’t be implemented.
