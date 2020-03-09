TRAFFIC ALERT: Power outage affecting several busy intersections in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A power outage is affecting traffic lights at several intersections Monday morning.
According to a tweet from traffic officials, the following intersections were affected as of 8:30 a.m.
- Market St. and Kerr Ave.
- Market St. and Wilmington Ave.
- Market St. and Lullwater Dr.
- Randall Parkway and College
According to Duke Energy’s outage map about 2,000 customers in the area of Market St. and Kerr Ave. have lost power. The estimated restoration time is 10:45 a.m.
