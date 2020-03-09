TRAFFIC ALERT: Lane closed on Pine Grove Dr. for emergency sewer service repair

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Beginning at 9 a.m., Monday, March 9, one lane on Pine Grove Drive will be closed while a Cape Fear Public Utility Authority contractor makes an emergency sewer service repair.
The southbound lane will be closed in the 700 block of Pine Grove Drive between Brightwood Road and Somersett Lane.
Officials say that portable signal lights will be in place to direct traffic in the area.
Asphalt will restored on the road before the lane reopens.
The project is expected to take about eight hours.
