Supply man accused of attacking another man with steak knife

SHALLOTTE, N.C. (WECT) - A Supply man is accused of attacking another man with a steak knife over the weekend, according to the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office.
Shortly after 9 p.m. Saturday, deputies responded to the 3000 block of Bird Drive in Shallotte where they located an injured 48-year-old man.
The victim was taken to the hospital by ambulance. There is no word on the extent of his injuries.
Devante Bryant, 23, was arrested late Saturday night and charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.