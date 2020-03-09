Person with COVID-19 traveled from Indiana to North Carolina, officials confirm

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Health officials in Indiana said a person who tested positive for COVID-19 on March 8 was in Durham and Wake counties between March 2-6.
The person was symptomatic when they were in North Carolina, health officials said.
“The Durham County Department of Public Health and the Wake County Public Health Division will work to identify close contacts,” the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services said.
The patient is in isolation in Indiana.
Officials did not say how the person traveled to North Carolina.
The announcement comes the state has two presumptive cases of COVID-19 – one in Wake County and a second in Chatham County.
