Pender County deputies assist in catching Duplin County murder suspect

Pender County deputies assist in catching Duplin County murder suspect
Rasheed Teron Freeman (Source: Pender County Sheriff's Office)
March 9, 2020 at 5:26 PM EDT - Updated March 9 at 5:26 PM

WALLACE, N.C. (WECT) - Deputies with the Pender County Sheriff’s Office assisted Duplin County investigators Friday in nabbing a man wanted for murder.

Rasheed Teron Freeman was wanted for murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon after a homicide in Duplin County in mid-January.

On Friday March 6, 2020 detectives with the Pender County Sheriff’s Office assisted detectives with the Duplin County...

Posted by Pender County Sheriff on Monday, March 9, 2020

Detectives with the county’s narcotics unit served a search warrant at a home on Jonestown Road, arrested three others and seized a large amount of marijuana, narcotics and a stolen gun.

Brandon Huffin and Marcus Parker face the following charges:

-Felony possession of marijuana

-Manufacture marijuana

-Possess with intent to manufacture, sell and distribute marijuana

-Possession of marijuana paraphernalia

Wilbur Huffin was charged with the following:

-Felony possession of marijuana

-Possess with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver Xanax

-Possession of Oxycodone

-Manufacture marijuana

-Possess with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver marijuana

-Possession of marijuana paraphernalia

-Possession of stolen firearm

Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.