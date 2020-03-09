Pender County deputies assist in catching Duplin County murder suspect

WALLACE, N.C. (WECT) - Deputies with the Pender County Sheriff’s Office assisted Duplin County investigators Friday in nabbing a man wanted for murder.
Rasheed Teron Freeman was wanted for murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon after a homicide in Duplin County in mid-January.
Detectives with the county’s narcotics unit served a search warrant at a home on Jonestown Road, arrested three others and seized a large amount of marijuana, narcotics and a stolen gun.
Brandon Huffin and Marcus Parker face the following charges:
-Felony possession of marijuana
-Manufacture marijuana
-Possess with intent to manufacture, sell and distribute marijuana
-Possession of marijuana paraphernalia
Wilbur Huffin was charged with the following:
-Felony possession of marijuana
-Possess with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver Xanax
-Possession of Oxycodone
-Manufacture marijuana
-Possess with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver marijuana
-Possession of marijuana paraphernalia
-Possession of stolen firearm
