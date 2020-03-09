Orton Plantation conducting controlled burn today

WINNABOW, N.C. (WECT) - Orton Plantation is conducting a controlled burn on 633 acres Monday, March 9.
“Prescribed fire not only benefits the longleaf pine ecosystem by controlling invasive species and encouraging new plant growth, but also mitigates the possibility of wildfire by reducing dangerous fuel loads that accumulate over the course of the year,” officials said in a news release.
The controlled burns are conducted in close coordination with the North Carolina Forest Service, the North Carolina Department of Air Quality, the Brunswick and New Hanover County fire departments and 911 services.
The burning will be overseen by Orton Property Manager Dillon Epp, a state-certified controlled burner.
While the projected span for burning is two months long, the actual number of days prescribed fires will be performed is around 14 days. Weather conditions will determine when a permitted burn can take place.
The public may see or smell smoke, including residents of Carolina Beach, Wrightsville Beach, and Wilmington, as well as travelers on Hwy. 133.
