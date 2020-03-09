18-year-old shot near downtown Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - One person was hurt in a shooting near downtown Wilmington Monday morning.
The Wilmington Police Department tweeted just after 11 a.m. that the shooting took place 1000 block of South Sixth Street.
An 18-year-old male was taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.
No other details are available.
If you have information, please call the Wilmington Police Department at (910)-343-3620 or submit an anonymous tip here.
