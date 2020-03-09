New Hanover school board’s attorney is filming ‘call to the audience’ speakers. Is it intimidation?

“Wayne Bullard’s videotaping of advocates for sexual assault victims is not only unethical but intimidating. There is absolutely no reason for the Board’s taxpayer-funded attorney to video any speaker who attends the call to audience when we are all aware that these meetings are recorded and posted to YouTube anyway. His actions were meant to intimidate the very folks working so hard to correct the issues our [Board of Education] refuses to. I hope ‘they’ know advocates are not intimidated and it doesn’t matter how many times they try to intimidate advocates by their shady actions and words — we will not back down. We will continue to advocate for those who need it regardless of who tries to deter us from doing so and they will continue to see the same ol’ faces repeating the same pleas we’ve pleaded for over the past 16months. We aren’t going away no matter what tactics the board decides to pull out of their ugly little hat. We are here and are here to stay until each and every victim’s voice is heard,” Longo said.