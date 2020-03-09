5 more Wake County residents test positive for coronavirus, NCDHHS says

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Five more people in Wake County have tested presumptively positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.
All traveled to Boston in late February to attend a conference for BioGen. There have been several COVID-19 cases from around the country tied to the conference, the NCDHHS said.
All five people are being isolated in their homes.
Earlier on Monday, health officials in Indiana said a person who tested positive for COVID-19 on March 8 was in Wake and Durham counties between March 2-6. That person was symptomatic while in North Carolina.
That person on March 1 flew from Indiana to Raleigh-Durham International Airport. Then, on March 2, the patient began to show signs of upper respiratory symptoms while working at Biogen in Research Triangle Park. The patient then drove back to Indiana on March 6.
Before traveling to North Carolina, the patient attended a corporate conference in Boston during the last week of February. More than two dozen other conference attendees have also tested presumptive positive for COVID-19.
The announcements Monday come as the state has two presumptive cases of COVID-19 – one in Wake County and a second in Chatham County.
Although your risk of contracting COVID-19 remains low, both counties encourage you to protect yourself from COVID-19 and any other flu-like illness by following these simple steps:
- Wash your hands.
- Don’t touch your eyes, nose and mouth.
- Stay away from sick people.
- Clean and disinfect surfaces using regular household cleaning spray or wipes.
- Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue and throw the tissue in the trash.
- Stay home if you’re sick and don’t send sick children to school or childcare.
