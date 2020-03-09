Inmates accused of using postage stamps to smuggle narcotics into jail

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Several Bladen County inmates are accused of trying to smuggle narcotics into jail by hiding the drugs behind postage stamps on letters.
According to a news release from the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office, deputies seized two letters on March 4 that were mailed to inmates at the county jail.
Agents confirmed through field testing that the substances behind the postage stamps were buprenorphine, commonly known as Subutex, and naloxone.
Buprenorphine helps treat opioid dependency while naloxone reverses opioid-related overdoses. Both drugs are routinely abused, deputies say.
Four inmates — Zikee Demitrious Thompson, 30, of Bladenboro; Logan A. Sykes, 23, of Bladenboro; Robert Diquan Phillips, Jr., 27, of Evergreen; and Justin Erin Andrews, 33, of Elizabethtown — were each charged with conspiracy to sell and deliver a controlled substance.
Sykes was additionally charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
A fifth suspect, Angela Christine Darby, 33, of Bladenboro, who was not an inmate at the time of the alleged incidents, is wanted on a charge of conspiracy to sell and deliver a controlled substance.
If you have any information on Darby’s whereabouts, contact the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 862-6960.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.