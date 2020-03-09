ILM taking extra precautions amid coronavirus concerns

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Staff at Wilmington International Airport (ILM) are taking extra precautions amid coronavirus concerns.
Deputy Director Gary Broughton says the airport has not been impacted, but they are using preemptive measures like sanitizing popular touch spots twice a day, in addition to the regular cleaning schedule.
Charlotte-Douglass International Airport is frequent stop for many flights in and out of Wilmington.
“We wipe everything down twice a day so we’ve not seen any impact at all thus far and we’re very pleased about that,” said Broughton.
The operations manager at ILM is in contact with county health officials to monitor the situation.
“We encourage the public to stay as knowledgeable as they can and as do we as to go on the New Hanover County website and click on the coronavirus link to stay up to date with everything that’s happening,” Broughton said.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.