First Alert Forecast: springlike and showery

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Thanks for checking in! Sunshine + south breezes + dry air = a sharp warm-up across the Cape Fear Region Monday. Temperatures will have zoomed from the frosty and dewy 30s and 40s at daybreak to the toaster 60s and 70s by late afternoon. Typical for this time of year: the mainland will have the higher of those readings; the 55-degree surf will refrigerate the beaches a bit.
A string of springlike 70s will through the end of the week before the next cool down arrives heading into the weekend, which then afternoon highs will be closer to seasonable. Shower and storm chances dot your longer-range First Alert Forecast, but rain coverage and amounts do not look as robust as those of last week.
Catch details in your seven-day forecast for Wilmington here.
