Country music star Trace Adkins coming to Wilson Center

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Country music star Trace Adkins will be performing at Cape Fear Community College’s Wilson Center on Friday, June 26.
Adkins has sold more than 11 million albums and has been nominated for a Grammy four times.
His No. 1 hits on the Billboard country charts include (This Ain’t) No Thinkin’ Thing, Ladies Love Country Boys, and You’re Gonna Miss This.
Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, March 13. Tickets may be purchased online beginning at 10 a.m., at www.WilsonCenterTickets.com. Tickets can be purchased in person at Ticket Central, or by calling 910-362-7999 beginning at 2 p.m.
