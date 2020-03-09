Coronavirus update: UNCW halts travel to areas where state of emergency has been declared

These travel restrictions apply to conferences, meetings and other in-person events. Employees should consider alternate ways of participating in events they can’t attend in person, e.g. Zoom or Skype, if offered by event organizers. At this time and in accordance with the latest guidelines from health authorities and higher education peers, the university is not requiring the return of faculty, staff or students who have traveled domestically. The university is also not requiring the return of students and faculty currently in countries that have been deemed a Threat Level 2 or below by the CDC. However, this is a fluid situation and guidelines from health authorities will continue to evolve. We will communicate any changes relating to domestic or international travel if additional restrictions become necessary.