4 arrested in Whiteville drug raids

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office arrested four people and seized guns and drugs during a pair of raids in Whiteville on Friday.
Officials with the sheriff’s office said community complaints led to investigations into the illegal distribution of crack cocaine and prescription medication in the city.
Agents with the Vice-Narcotics unit and the SWAT team executed a search warrant at 117 East Clay Street Building E, and seized drug paraphernalia.
Jennifer Kay Harris, 38, was arrested and charged with conspiracy to sell/deliver a schedule II controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was given a $5,000 bond.
Julius Earl Shipman Jr., 31, was arrested and charged with:
- Sell and deliver a schedule II controlled substance
- Sell and deliver a schedule III controlled substance
- Maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance
- Possession with intent to sell and deliver a schedule III controlled substance
- Possession with intent to sell and deliver a schedule II controlled substance
He was given a $15,000 bond.
Officers executed another raid at 466 Baldwin Circle Apartment B and seized an undisclosed amount of cocaine and marijuana, as well as two handguns and two long guns.
Alexis Donte Johnson, 36, was arrested and charged with conspiracy to sell/deliver a scheduled II controlled substance, and possession with intent to sell/deliver a schedule VI controlled substance. He was given a $7,5000 bond.
Alfonzer Shavaar Blanks, 36, was arrested and charged with:
- Maintaining a dwelling to keep/sell a controlled substance (2 counts)
- Possession with intent to sell and deliver a schedule II controlled substance (3 counts)
- Possession with intent to sell and deliver a schedule VI controlled substance
- Trafficking cocaine
- Possession of firearm by felon
- Sell and deliver a schedule II controlled substance (3 counts)
- Failure to appear on probation violations (5 counts)
He was given a $225,000 bond.
