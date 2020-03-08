On International Women’s Day, Woman artist looks to revitalize the community

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Driving by Castle street you might notice few Wilmington icons all in one location.
The Battleship, Michael Jordan’s high school basketball jersey and the ocean with a sandcastle that represents the fire house on castle street, all part of the artwork on the corner of 5th Avenue & Castle Steet. As great of a picture as it is, it’s not just about the artwork for the two artists working on it.
Tiffany Machler has worked on Castle street for more than 15 years and has seen the revitalization as it happens.
“This is a really awesome place to start because it’s in the process of redeveloping," said Machler. "Things are changing, things are moving and people are open to things changing and moving... Murals bring something to a community, a sense of pride.”
Machler hopes that in the future, more murals will be brought to the area to help revitalize it. She said that is a goal of here and it it up to her to help bring about the change she wants to see in the community.
