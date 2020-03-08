Latest North Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EST

OFFICER INVOLVED SHOOTING
Man dies of injuries after being shot by police officer
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Authorities say a North Carolina man who was shot by police has died of his injuries. Fayetteville police said in a statement Saturday that 73—year-old Gary Lee Tierney had died of injuries he received Wednesday. Authorities say a Fayetteville police officer returned fire after Tierney fired a handgun several times at police officers outside his home. Officials say the officers were responding to a report of a disturbance when they encountered Tierney. The officer has been placed on administrative leave as North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation continues to investigate the shooting.
AP-ELECTION 2020-SUBURBAN SURGE
Suburbanites are voting and that's good news for Joe Biden
BURNSVILLE, Minn. (AP) — Nearly two years ago, suburbanites helped drive a Democratic political surge. Today, there are clear signs that these suburban voters are still engaged and are primed to vote Democratic again. Turnout in the Democratic presidential primary has been strong across suburban counties, from Northern Virginia to Minnesota and Southern California, That's been particularly good news for Joe Biden. The former vice president is running as a moderate, consensus candidate. And this past week he soared to the top of the Democratic field, showing strength in places such as Fairfax County, Virginia., and Mecklenburg County, North Carolina.
TEACHER-SEXUAL MISCONDUCT
Teacher charged with sexual misconduct involving student
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina middle school teacher has been charged with sexual misconduct involving a student. Authorities say 32-year-old Carly Erin Kaczmarek of Belew Creek was arrested Friday. She is charged with engaging in a sex act with a male student at Walkertown Middle School and taking indecent liberties with him. The felony charges involve an alleged off-campus encounter in November 2019. Kaczmarek was in custody Friday with bond set at $50,000. She is scheduled to appear in court March 26. Kaczmarek has been fired. School system officials say she already had been suspended pending an investigation involving an unrelated matter.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-NORTH CAROLINA
North Carolina has 2nd person test positive for coronavirus
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina health officials say a second person has tested positive for coronavirus in a case unrelated to the first one. The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services issued a news release Friday saying that the person tested positive for COVID-19, the strain causing the fast-moving illness. The state test will be confirmed by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The state health officials say the person is in isolation at home and is doing well. They say the Chatham County man had traveled last month to an area of Italy that has an outbreak.
AP-US-TRUMP-CHIEF-OF-STAFF
Trump names Rep. Mark Meadows his new chief of staff
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is shaking up White House leadership, replacing his acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney with Republican Rep. Mark Meadows. Trump announced the staff reshuffle in Friday night tweets. The long-rumored move comes as Trump has been surrounding himself with loyalists as he prepares for a tough reelection bid. But the timing — as the Trump administration was already facing criticism over its handling of the novel coronavirus outbreak — threatened to exacerbate concerns about the government's ability to protect the nation. Meadows will be fourth chief of staff in as many years.
MISSING GIRL-TENNESSEE
Authorities await autopsy in Tennessee missing girl case
BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities are awaiting autopsy results after remains of a missing 15-month-old girl were believed to be found in Tennessee. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and Sullivan County Sheriff's Office say they believe they found Evelyn Mae Boswell on Friday. An Amber Alert was issued for her in February, but she hasn't been seen since at least December. The remains were found on the property of a relative of Evelyn's mother. Evelyn's mother was charged with filing a false report Feb. 25 after authorities say she gave inaccurate and conflicting statements.. Authorities say the investigation is ongoing and haven't announced additional arrests or charges.
EX-COUNSELOR-SEXUAL ABUSE
Lawsuit accuses ex-counselor of grooming boys for abuse
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Seven men have filed a civil lawsuit against a former YMCA counselor and a branch over allegations that he sexually abused them and that the branch failed to properly supervise him. News sources report the lawsuit was filed last month in Forsyth County Superior Court on behalf of seven men, two of them brothers, who said they were abused by Michael Todd Pegram in the 1990s and early 2000s. The N.C. Department of Public Safety says Pegram pleaded guilty to first-degree sex offense and indecent liberties with a child last year and is serving a 30-year prison sentence at Alexander Correctional Institution in Taylorsville,
FIREFIGHTER INJURED-CAR
North Carolina firefighter hospitalized after car hits her
AURORA, N.C. (AP) — The North Carolina State Highway Patrol says a firefighter was hospitalized after she was hit by a car. WITN reports Pamlico County firefighter Maegan Speciale was setting up a road block Thursday night on N.C. Highway 306 while assisting with a fire. Patrol Sgt. Kevin Respass says a motorist tried to steer clear of a fire truck when she hit Speciale. The firefighter was taken to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville, where she is listed in critical condition. Respass says an investigation into the accident is continuing and that no charges have been filed so far.