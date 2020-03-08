First Alert Forecast: sunshine and cool temps for the next few days

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Sunday to you! Hope you are enjoying your weekend so far. Did you set your clock ahead? Sunrise is now just a little past 7:30 in the morning and will set tonight near 7:15 p.m.
High pressure remains in control through the early week, so sunglasses will serve you well. We’ll see plenty of sunshine, but it is going to be a chilly start this morning with frosty temperatures near or below freezing. Hopefully, you took precautions against the cold in regard to outdoor plants and pets. In the afternoon, temperatures will be in the upper 50s toward the coast and in the lower 60s inland.
Rain chances return to the fold along with warmer temperatures. You can see how the new week plays out in your 7-Day Planning Forecast for Wilmington below. Remember, you can find your 10 Day Forecast for your backyard or on the go on your WECT Weather App!
Enjoy your day!
