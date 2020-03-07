First Alert Forecast: Mild, unsettled days ahead

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Saturday to you! I hope you are enjoying your weekend so far!
High pressure will slowly move offshore tonight and tomorrow, bringing in more southerly breeze. Temperatures will begin to rise over the next few days. Highs Monday will hover around the 70 degree mark, and a little cooler in the middle 60s in coastal communities. A few clouds moving in tomorrow afternoon, but overall sunshine will continue tomorrow!
Rain chances are coming back into the forecast starting Tuesday ahead of a cold front. No complete washouts, but grab your umbrella! You can check it out in your 7-Day Planning Forecast for Wilmington below. You can find your 10 Day Forecast for your backyard or on the go on your WECT Weather App!
