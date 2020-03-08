Chattanooga faces Wofford in SoCon semis

STELLAR SENIORS: Chattanooga has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Matt Ryan, Ramon Vila, David Jean-Baptiste, Rod Johnson and Maurice Commander have collectively accounted for 73 percent of the team's scoring this season and 71 percent of all Mocs points over the last five games.NATHAN IS A FORCE: Nathan Hoover has connected on 30.1 percent of the 269 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 10 of 35 over his last five games. He's also made 92.8 percent of his free throws this season.