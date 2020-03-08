App State faces CCU in Sun Belt quarters

BOTTOM LINE: Coastal Carolina and Appalachian State are prepared to match up in the quarterfinals of the Sun Belt tournament. The teams split the regular season series at one win apiece. The teams last faced each other on Feb. 29, when the Chanticleers outshot Appalachian State from the field 51.7 percent to 40.4 percent and hit five more 3-pointers en route to a seven-point victory.