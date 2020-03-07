Wilmington crews fight fire near 5th Street

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington fire crews responded to the area of 5th and Meares Street Friday night for a structure fire.
Video submitted by WECT viewers show the home was completely engulfed in flames. Wilmington Fire Battalion Chief Campbell says the fire was fully involved when the arrived on scene.
Fire investigators have not been able to enter the home, but have not received any reports of anyone inside the house when it caught fire.
WECT crews on scene say police have closed 5th Street to traffic at Meares Street.
In addition to the home, a garage in the back sustained damage from the heat.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.