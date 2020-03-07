MacKenzie Gore makes spring training debut

PEORIA, A.Z. (WECT) - MacKenzie Gore made his spring training debut for the San Diego Padres on Thursday.
The Whiteville native entered the game in the seventh inning and pitched a perfect inning against the Seattle Mariners.
Major League Baseball’s top pitching prospect threw just eight pitches to get out of the inning.
Kyle Seager grounded out to first base, Austin Nola fouled out and Collin Cowgill grounded out to third. San Diego beat the Mariners 3-0.
