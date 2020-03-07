First Alert Forecast: sunshine and cool temps for the next few days

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Saturday to you! I hope you are enjoying your weekend so far! And hopefully you didn't take a whole lot of time on your hair today, it's pretty breezy!
High pressure in control over the next several days. So make sure you have a pair of sunglasses! We'll see plenty of sunshine, but it is going to be chilly. Temperatures tomorrow morning will be dropping to below or near freezing so be sure to cover or bring in sensitive plants! In the afternoon, temperatures will be in the upper 50s toward the coast and in the lower 60s further inland.
DON'T FORGET ABOUT YOUR CLOCKS! Daylight saving time is tonight so before you head to be, set your clock ahead one hour!
Rain chances are coming back into the forecast, as well as some warmer temperatures! You can check it out in your 7-Day Planning Forecast for Wilmington below. You can find your 10 Day Forecast for your backyard or on the go on your WECT Weather App!
