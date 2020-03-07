First Alert Forecast: breezy, dry and sunny weekend ahead

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Saturday to you! After a soggy weekday stretch that netted near two inches of rain int he Port City, a dry high pressure cell remains in control of the weather in the Cape Fear Region. Expect mostly sunny skies and blustery northwest winds with 30+ mph gusts for your Saturday. Don’t be surprised to find your trash can tipped over. With temperatures cresting in the slightly-below-average 50s to near 60 Sunday, you might want to reach for the windbreaker before you go about your plans.