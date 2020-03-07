First Alert Forecast: breezy, dry and sunny weekend ahead

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Saturday to you! After a soggy weekday stretch that netted near two inches of rain int he Port City, a dry high pressure cell remains in control of the weather in the Cape Fear Region. Expect mostly sunny skies and blustery northwest winds with 30+ mph gusts for your Saturday. Don’t be surprised to find your trash can tipped over. With temperatures cresting in the slightly-below-average 50s to near 60 Sunday, you might want to reach for the windbreaker before you go about your plans.
Your longer-range forecast features plentiful sun for early next week (rain-clouds will not rebuild until after Monday) but continued chillier-than-average temperatures. Lots of Saturday night considerations for you: set clocks ahead one hour, check smoke and carbon monoxide detector batteries, and cover sensitive plants for possible frost. Catch your seven-day forecast for Wilmington here. And remember, you can tap into a full ten-day forecast - any time you like and for any place you choose - on your WECT Weather App!
